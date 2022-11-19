HANU-MAN Teaser To Be Released On November 21

Creative director Prashanth Varma planned to release the teaser of the first-ever original Indian superhero film HANU-MAN starring talented young hero Teja Sajja on 15th of this month. However, following the health developments of superstar Krishna who passed away on the 15th, the makers announced to postpone it. Today, they came up with a new release date for the teaser.

The highly anticipated teaser of HANU-MAN will be launched on November 21st at 12:33 PM. The makers announced the same through this astounding poster that sees the weapon of HANU-MAN. Teja Sajja’s hand can be seen lifting the mace on top of the hill. There is a small mace attached to the bracelet. He also wears a copper bracelet on his hand and a couple of rings on his finger. The poster further increases curiosity on the teaser, but we need to wait for two more days.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading in this crazy Pan India film where Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai & Raj Deepak Shetty will be seen in vital roles. The film is produced prestigiously on a grand scale by K Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it.

Theee young and talented composers- Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh are providing soundtracks for the film. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

HANU-MAN is presently in post-production stages and the makers will soon announce the release date.