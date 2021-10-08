Had Affairs, Never Wanted Children, Underwent Abortions? Samantha Rues

ChaySam Divorce: Samantha never steps back to give strong and epic answers to the questions asked by fans or media. She knows how to deal with situations. She is a beauty with a brain. Finally, Samantha is giving indirect answers to many questions that are doing the rounds after she shared her divorce news.

Today, she shared a post on her Twitter and it reads, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had an abortion. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."