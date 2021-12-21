Guess Who's The Special Guest on NBK's Unstoppable For New Year's Special Episode?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his latest outing ‘Pushpa’. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. The latest news doing the rounds is that Allu Arjun is all set to appear on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable on Aha.

Yes, what you read is right. Allu Arjun is expected to shoot the episode in the middle of this week. Allu Arjun’s Unstoppable episode is expected to be aired on Aha on the New Year's eve.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is yet to resume the shoot of Pushpa 2. The sequel is going to be directed by Sukumar and it is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.