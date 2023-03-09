Grand Welcome For Samantha On Kushi Sets

Samantha has resumed a Telugu film shooting for the first time after recovering from Myositis. She is back to full health now as she got back on the sets of Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi today.

Mythri Movie Makers, who are producing the film orchestrated a grand welcome back to Samantha today, which also coincides with Women's day.

There was a cake cutting celebration, wishing Samantha on the occasion of Women's day and also, her completing 13 years in the Telugu film industry.

Vijay, the director Shiva Nirvana, and the producers all wished Samantha on the occasion and she was seen in a joyous mood.

The shooting for Kushi has resumed now and it will progress at a brisk pace. The film is being promoted a proper love drama. More promotional material will follow.