Gossip:Rana Daggubati, Wife Miheeka Expecting First Child?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the most adorable Jodi in Tollywood. The couple had tied the knot at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad in 2021. The latest news doing the rounds is that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka is likely to be expecting their first child.

However, there is no official news that Rana's wife Miheeka is pregnant. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Rana and Miheeka are soon going to be parents. The duo is likely to make an official confirmation regarding the same news to the public soon.

Talking about Rana's movies, He was last seen in Bheemla Nayak and he shared screen space with Pawan Kalyan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. He will also be seen in Netflix’s series Rana Naidu in which he will get a chance to share screen space with his uncle Venkatesh.

