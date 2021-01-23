Gossip: Suriya Shocker To Tollywood's Most Sought After Actress

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the bankable stars in the film industry. She made a debut in Telugu with the movie Naga Shaurya's Chalo and Rashmika performance in her first film left everyone in awe. Later, she grabbed the chance to act opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'Geetha Govindam'. Rashmika's second film Geetha Govindam also went on to become a huge money-spinner at the box office. She is going great guns in her career. Rashmika has made everyone to sit up and take notice of her work in the films.

Last year, Rashmika started off the year with the Sankranti hit 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' featuring Mahesh Babu in lead role. Any star working with Mahesh Babu will surely get wide recognition in the film industry. After Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika has become the most sought after actress in Tollywood. A while back, Rashmika has been confirmed to play a leading lady in Suriya's upcoming film, which will be directed by Pandiraj.

Rumors are rife that Rashmika is no longer part of Suriya-Pandiraj's untitled film. If reports are to go anything, Suriya-Pandiraj gave a huge shock to Rashmika by removing her from the film. Reason behinds hint that she has demanded a hefty remuneration for her role in the film but the makers of the movie failed to meet to her demands.

They have replaced Priyanka Arul Mohan in Rashmika's place for the same film. Priyanka Arul Mohan rose to fame with the Nani's Gang Leader, the film turned out to be an average hit at the box office.

On the career front, Rashmika will next be seen in 'Pushpa' and the regular shooting of the film is going at a rapid pace. The film is directed by Sukumar and it is likely to hit the big screens by early next year.