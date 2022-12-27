Gossip: Baahubali Star Prabhas Takes Loan from Hyderabad Bank

Even as fans of Pan India star Prabhas are eagerly awaiting the release of some of his big ticket movies like Salaar and Adipurush, the grapevine in the industry is that the actor has taken a loan of Rs 21 crore from a nationalised bank in Hyderabad, according to a News18 report.

It is shocking news even for the actor’s fans as Prabhas comes from a big family and he has done several films in his career. According to media reports, the rebel star had recently hiked his fees to Rs 100 crore per project.

People were astonished when the news of a bank loan started making rounds on the internet. Prabhas is a bankable star who has given some pan-India hits till recently and one fails to understand why he needed a loan and that too Rs 21 crore?

The actor’s fans have rejected the news as a concocted story. Did Prabhas really borrow money or it’s just gossip only time will tell.

Prabhas has his hands full with multiple films lined up for release in 2023 and the Baahubali star is busy shooting back to back for his upcoming projects. He has also started shooting for director Maruthi's upcoming film, Raja Deluxe.

