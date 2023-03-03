Gopichand Teams Up With Kannada Director A Harsha

Macho hero Gopichand who is known for his adaptability in playing all kinds of roles will be teaming up with popular Kannada director A Harsha for his 31st movie to be produced ambitiously by KK Radhamohan as Production No 14 from the prestigious banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

The pooja ceremony of this out-and-out action entertainer in this enthralling combination has been held formally today at the film’s office in presence of the team. While speaking on the occasion, producer Radhamohan said, “I’m happy to associate with hero Gopichand and director A Harsha for our production No 14. The director readied a powerful script to present Gopichand in a new avatar. The shoot of the movie begins this month.”

A Harsha who delivered several blockbusters in Kannada is making his debut in Tollywood with this movie to be made on a grand scale with a high budget. Though Gopichand earlier did some high-octane action entertainers, this will be entirely different. It’s going to be a massive action entertainer laced with a good dose of family emotions and other elements.

The movie will have some top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts. While Swamy J is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be providing the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer.

The makers will soon announce the other cast and crew details soon.