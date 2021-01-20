Gopichand Malineni Plans KRACK Sequel After Ravi Teja Turns Box Office Maharaja

Director Gopichand Malineni is on cloud nine over his latest outing 'KRACK' is faring well at the box office. KRACK marks Gopichand Malineni's third collaboration with Ravi Teja. They have scored a hattrick with recent outing KRACK. It has been more than two weeks, the film released in theatres and it is minting good moolah at the ticket windows. If you may recall, Ravi Teja's KRACK didn't hit the screens as per the schedule. The film missed first shows in over 1000 theatres across the world as ts producer Tagore Madhu ran into trouble after a few financiers took a legal route demanding that their dues be cleared. Gopichand Malineni shared his experience before and after the release of KRACK, He stated that 'I'm overwhelmed by seeing the outstanding response to KRACK. I thank each and everyone from bottom of my heart who have encouraged and supported the film.

He also revealed that Tollywood stars like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Surender Reddy and a few have been called and congratulated, appreciated him for the unique script and gripping direction. I came to know about the financial tussle on the previous night of our film’s release. I thought the issue would be resolved by morning. But, nothing much happened. As expected, fans of Ravi Teja garu thronged the theatres, but there was ‘no show’. It was hell for me and I would pray no other director would go through these testing times,”. After learning about the issue, directors Trivikram Srinivas, VV Vinayak, Vamshi Paidipally, actors Manchu Manoj, Sai Tej, producers NV Prasad and Naga Vamsi among others talked on the phone to give me moral support,” recalls the Balupu director.

He is planning to make a sequel to KRACK and it would take another one year for him to finish the script. Next up, Gopichand has been teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers for a new project. The announcement about his new project is expected out to be soon a few weeks from now. Keep watching this space for more updates.

