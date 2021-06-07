Good News For Prabhas Fans!

Rebel star Prabhas forthcoming flick ‘Adipurush’ has been in the news since its inception. Latest news we hear is Meera Ke Prabhu and Shiv Tandav Strotam X Har Har Shiv Shankar are onboard Prabhas’ Adipurush. They are all set to compose the music for Adipurush and they are expected to start the work in a couple of days from now.

Adipurush marks the duo's second-time collaboration with Prabhas, as they had earlier worked for Sujeet's Saaho.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayan that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be playing Sita. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Ravana.

The film is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 400 crores. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022, in multiple languages.