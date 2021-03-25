Godzilla vs Kong First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

The Hollywood movie Godzilla vs Kong had a massive release on the big screens across India and as per trade pundits expected to collect Rs 40 crores at the Indian box office on its first day. The film has released in four languages in India-English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Godzilla vs Kong Hindi version has earned higher collections than the day 1 figure of recent Hindi releases—Mumbai Saga and Roohi films. The movie has been made on a whopping budget of $160–200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong Day 1 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.31%

Afternoon Shows: 10.24%

Evening Shows: 12.66%

Night Shows: 14.01%

Godzilla vs. Kong Day 1 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 31.70%

Afternoon Shows: 40.84%

Evening Shows: 40.97%

Night Shows: 52.58%