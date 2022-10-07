Godfather Second Day Collections: Chiranjeevi's Film Unstoppable At Box Office

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather is ruling the box office and doing unstoppable business at the ticket windows. Since its opening, Godfather has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Within two days of its release, Chiranjeevi's Godfather has joined Rs 50 cr club and rake in a huge collections at the box office. The film has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster hit of this month.

Not to mention, Chiranjeevi's Godfather is giving stiff to Nagarjuna's The Ghost at the box office. As we have already told you, Godfather has become the first choice for moviegoers.

Speaking about the collections, Chiranjeevi's Godfather has managed to collect Rs 31cr on its second day at the box office. However, the worldwide collection is said to have crossed Rs 69 cr plus.

The film is inching closer to join in Rs 100 cr club by today's collections. So far, the total gross collection of Godfather stands at Rs 69 cr. Thanks to the gripping content, stellar performance by Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Satyadev. All these masalas keeps the audience hooked to the screens. Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja.

The film was co-produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under their companies Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.