Godfather OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the glory of his recently released flick, Godfather. The film has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

The ticket prices of Godfather is nominal in theatres compared to Chiranjeevi's Acharya. People are thronging theatres to catch a glimpse of Chiranjeevi in Godfather. If you are planning to watch it again or waiting for Godfather's digital release.

Then, we have an interesting update. Godfather's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 95 cr, it is learned.

The film is expected to be available on Netflix by the middle of November. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Godfather. The film has raked in a whopping amount of Rs 66 cr at the worldwide box office.

Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja. Nayanthara, Satya Dev are solid pillars of support to the film. Bollywood actor Salman Khan's guest appearance in Godfather is one of the highlights in Godfather. Watch this space for more updates. We will surely keep you posted on the official OTT release date of Godfather.