Godfather Grand US Premieres Today

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather is releasing on October 5th across the globe. The US Premieres of the film are going to happen on Tuesday. Godfather is an exemplary Political Drama with interesting twists and drama.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Salt and Pepper Look and unmatched charisma are going to be the major highlights of the film. Director Jayam Mohan Raja has did some excellent work by making the script crowd-pleasing to Telugu audience.

Bollywood Baadshah Salman Khan will be seen in a special cameo in the movie. It will be a very important role in the film and it will be a treat to watch two of the country's biggest Superstars on a single frame.

The movie has got a stellar casting like Nayanthara, Samuthirakhani, Satyadev, Sunil, and others. Thaman's background score is going to be another highlight of the film.

The teaser and trailer have become blockbusters already and increased the expectations of the film by multiple folds.

Successful Overseas distribution house, Prime Media US which distributed films like Pushpa, Bheemla Nayak, 83, etc is distributing Godfather in the United States. They are bringing the film to US audience in your nearby locations.

A huge release with Premium theater options has been planned.

The distributors welcome the Telugu audience to watch this Megastar Chiranjeevi's Swagster Political Drama in theaters this weekend with their families.