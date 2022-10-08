Godfather Day 3 Collections: Chiranjeevi's Film Ruling The Box Office

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest outing Godfather is trending on all social media platforms. The film was released in theatres on October 5, 2022. The film has earned rave reviews and the word of mouth is helping draw more people to theatres.

The film has been ruling the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

The makers of the film's decision to releasing Godfather during the festive time was wise as it helped the film to rake in good moolah at the box office. If you are a Chiranjeevi fan or waiting to track the film's collections, you have landed on the right page.

Chiranjeevi's Godfather is estimated to have earned close to Rs 25 cr on its third day at the box office.

The film's total collections stand at Rs 80 cr plus. Chiranjeevi's Godfather is heading its way to join the Rs 100 cr club, which the movie is likely to join by this weekend. Godfather will soon touch $1 million mark in USA.

The film success is defined in terms of collections than positive reviews. Looking at Godfather shining at the box office, we could easily guess, Chiranjeevi's Godfather is the biggest hit of this month. The film is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather success meet will be held today at a star hotel in Hyderabad. Watch this space for more updates.