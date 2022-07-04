Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather movie’s first look was unveiled by the makers on Monday, July 4. This is one of the most awaited films of the celebrated star this year. The first poster as well as an intriguing clip was shared by the Konidela Production Company

Konidela Production Company, which was established by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, on Monday shared the film’s poster and first look and the production company wrote this, “Megastar @KChiruTweets is here as #GodFather to rule FOREVER (fire emojis) #GodFatherFirstLook out now”.

While sharing the same, Ram Charan tweeted, "THE #GodFather has arrived !!".

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman

GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja and its music has been composed by Thaman S. It has been co-produced by R. B. Choudhary under his production banner Super Good Films and is set to release on Dussehra 2022.

Also Read: Netizens Demand Leena's Arrest Over Her Controversial Kaali Poster

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was super excited for the first look of Godfather. Earlier, he tweeted a gif of waiting and wrote, “Waiting for July 4th be like !!”