Global Recognition For Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas

Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas (AMB) Cinemas have got global recognition at the Innovation Awards 2021. It is confirmed that AMB Cinemas has been nominated as the finalist from India under the Leisure and Entertainment category.

AMB Cinemas is one of the best multiplexes and it has been providing the best film experience to the audience. AMB movies is a collaboration between South Indian Super Star Mahesh Babu and Asian Movies.

Namratha Shirodkar shared this on her Instagram and congratulated the AMB Cinemas team for all their hard work.

Here is the post: