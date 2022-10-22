Ginna Day 1 Collections: Manchu Vishnu Movie Gets Positive Opening at Box Office

Manchu Vishnu is riding high on the success of his recently released film, Ginna. The film met with mixed reviews from fans and critics. The makers released Ginna around this time so as to encash the Diwali holidays.

Vishnu's Ginna is competing with Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda, Karthi's Sardar and Siva Karthikeyan's Prince.

According to reports, Vishnu's Ginna is said to have collected Rs 2 cr on its opening day at the box office, which is decent. These are just estimated figures, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film.

The film is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah. Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone are seen as the female leads in the film.