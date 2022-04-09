Ghani First Day Collection: Varun Tej Movie Gets Decent Opening at Box Office on Day 1

Young actor Varun Tej's latest offering Ghani has been released in theatres. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the audience' expectations. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.

Speaking about the collections, Varun Tej's Ghani has managed to earn approximately Rs 3.5 cr on its opening day at the box office. The official figures are yet to be known. We shall update area wise collections of Ghani, shortly.

Ghani is helmed by Kiran Korrapati and Saiee Manjrekar is seen as the female lead alongside Varun Tej. Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra and a few others are seen in prominent roles.