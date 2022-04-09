Ghani OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Varun Tej's recent outing Ghani met with mixed reviews. Yes, the film failed to justify the hype created before the release of the film. The film was co-produced by Siddu and Allu Bobby, who is the elder brother of Stylish star Allu Arjun.

The makers of the movie are a bit upset as the film didn't impress the audience. It may be a challenge for the film to earn big bucks at the box office. A section of the audience is searching for Ghani OTT release date.

If you are also searching for it, then, you have landed on the right page. Varun Tej's Ghani digital rights have been acquired by Aha. The film is expected to begin streaming on Aha from May 6, 2022.

It is not officially confirmed from the makers' end, they are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Ghani. Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, and Jagapathi Babu among others are seen in key roles. Ghani is directed by Kiran Korrapati