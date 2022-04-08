Ghani Movie Review, Rating: Varun Tej Impresses in This Sports Drama

Movie Ghani

Star Cast Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra

Director Kiran Korrapati

Producer Sidhu Mudda, Allu Bobby

Music S. Thaman

Run Time 2 Hr 29 Mins

Release 8 April 2022

Young actor Varun Tej is returning to the silver screen after a long time with the movie 'Ghani'. The film is jointly produced by Siddu and Allu Bobby. It is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Here's the review for you:

Plot: Vikramaditya wins Andhra Pradesh state boxing championship in 2004. Unfortunately, he gets suspended from the game due to his link to a drugs usage. Vikramaditya's son (Varun Tej) follows the footprints of his father to become a boxer to prove people wrong. Ghani's mother (Nadhiya) doesn't want her son to pursue a career in boxing as his father got suspended due to drug allegations.

Ghani gets trained in boxing without his mother's knowledge. Ghani becomes district champion. Vijendra Sinha(Sunil Shetty) was Ghani's father's opponent. How Ghani will take revenge on Vijendra Sinha? What is the real reason for Ghani's father's suspension forms the crux of the story.

Performance: There's no need to talk about Varun Tej's craft as he did a commendable job in the film. He steals the show with his performance. Varun Tej's hard work to train for boxing is evident on the big screen during the training montage song. Saiee Majrekar makes an impressive Telugu debut with the movie/. Although her role doesn't offer much scope to display her acting chops, she leaves an impression with her performance. Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra, and Upendra do justice to their roles. Tamannaah's item song fails to add any zing to the movie. However, Tamannaah kills it in the item number.

Plus Points:

Varun Tej's performance

Production Values

BGM

Minus Points:

Predictable story

Weak Narration

Verdict: Ghani is a decent sports drama.