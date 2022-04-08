Ghani Movie Review, Rating: Varun Tej Impresses in This Sports Drama
Movie Ghani
Star Cast Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra
Director Kiran Korrapati
Producer Sidhu Mudda, Allu Bobby
Music S. Thaman
Run Time 2 Hr 29 Mins
Release 8 April 2022
Young actor Varun Tej is returning to the silver screen after a long time with the movie 'Ghani'. The film is jointly produced by Siddu and Allu Bobby. It is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Here's the review for you:
Plot: Vikramaditya wins Andhra Pradesh state boxing championship in 2004. Unfortunately, he gets suspended from the game due to his link to a drugs usage. Vikramaditya's son (Varun Tej) follows the footprints of his father to become a boxer to prove people wrong. Ghani's mother (Nadhiya) doesn't want her son to pursue a career in boxing as his father got suspended due to drug allegations.
Ghani gets trained in boxing without his mother's knowledge. Ghani becomes district champion. Vijendra Sinha(Sunil Shetty) was Ghani's father's opponent. How Ghani will take revenge on Vijendra Sinha? What is the real reason for Ghani's father's suspension forms the crux of the story.
Performance: There's no need to talk about Varun Tej's craft as he did a commendable job in the film. He steals the show with his performance. Varun Tej's hard work to train for boxing is evident on the big screen during the training montage song. Saiee Majrekar makes an impressive Telugu debut with the movie/. Although her role doesn't offer much scope to display her acting chops, she leaves an impression with her performance. Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra, and Upendra do justice to their roles. Tamannaah's item song fails to add any zing to the movie. However, Tamannaah kills it in the item number.
Plus Points:
Varun Tej's performance
Production Values
BGM
Minus Points:
Predictable story
Weak Narration
Verdict: Ghani is a decent sports drama.