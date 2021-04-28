Get Well Soon Messages Pour in After Allu Arjun Tests COVID Positive

Apr 28, 2021, 11:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Stylish star Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor took to his twitter handle to share the news with his fans and audience.  He wrote, “ Hello everyone! I have tested positive for COVID. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols.I requested those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I sequel all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine”.

Allu Arjun fans and celebrities who have heard about Allu Arjun having contracted the infection have flooded the actor's timeline with messages. Get Well soon messages are pouring in for Allu Arjun to on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

