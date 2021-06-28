Get Ready to Witness Pawan Kalyan's Energy Again: Harish Shankar

Director Harish Shankar brought Power Star Pawan Kalyan's career into success track with the movie ‘Gabbar Singh’. The film turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The two however, had a fallout leading to PK taking charge of Gabbar Singh sequel which ended in a disaster. The movie was declared a box office dud.

After that, Pawan bid goodbye to movies and went into politics. Recently, Pawan Kalyan made a comeback with Vakeel Saab, which was directed by Venu Sri Ram which was well received by the audience. The movie was tje Telugu remake of the Hindi hit Pink which starred Amitabh Bachchan.

The Tollywood Power Star will soon be working with Harish Shankar in a new movie. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the floors. Harish Shankar has surprised Pawan fans by sharing few developments from the film. Pawan Kalyan is believed to have okayed Harish Shankar’s script and Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a police officer in the film. They are planning to name the film ‘Sanchari’, as per the buzz Harish Shankar shared one of the iconic scenes from Pawan Kalyan’s Badri. He promised Pawan fans that Pawan Kalyan’s role and energy levels in the upcoming movie will be similar to the one he played in Badri.

Back to Pawan's Vakeel Saab, the film was produced by Dil Raju. Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Nivetha Thomas are seen in key roles.