Get Ready For Surprise From Adipurush On Sri Rama Navami At 7:11 AM

Eagerly waiting for a surprise from the team of Adipurush? Just a few hours left to know about it. According to reports, the team of Adipurush is going to surprise the audience with an update on April 21 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. We all know that Adipurush's updates will generally come at 7:11 AM. Let us wait for the new update. Ever since the news has come out the hashtag #Adipurush is trending on Twitter.

Om Raut, in an interview with a website, said that both Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the movie.

This year, Prabhas is quite occupied with many projects. Adipurush, a mythological film directed by Om Raut and jointly bankrolled by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The movie is being made on a huge budget and it is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

See how fans are reacting to the news on the Adipurush update.

#OmRaut said that #Prabhas and #SaiAliKhan are his dream casting for this #Adipurush film where #KritiSanon is also toiling a lot learning Telugu. — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) April 20, 2021

#OmRaut said that the #Prabhas's #Adipurush team has finished about 30% of the film and is following strict Covid-19 protocols on the set. — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) April 20, 2021