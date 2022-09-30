From Geethanjali to PS1 Must Watch Mani Ratnam Movies

Sep 30, 2022, 10:46 IST
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has opened to a terrific response from the audience at the box office. Fans are thrilled and we can't watch it too. Why not, there are several big names playing important roles in the film. But for those who do not know who Mani Ratnam is, here's a look at some of his best movies. 

PS-1 director Mani Ratnam Movies list 

Mouna Raagam
Geethanjali 
Anjali
Raavan
Kadal 
Kaatru Veliyidai
OK Kanmani
Guru
Yuva
Also Payudhey
Kannathil Muthamithal 
Iruvar
Bombay
Roja

