Gautam Menon Opens About Ye Maya Chesave Sequel

Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most successful filmmakers in Telugu and Tamil. Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film 'The Life Of Muthu' is set for a grand theatrical release on September 17, 2022. As the part of The Life Of Muthu promotions, Gautham Vasudev Menon was quizzed about Ye Maya Chesave sequel.

Gautham Menon stated that he was indeed planning a sequel to Ye Maya Chesave and that he will ready the script after Chaithu's approval. Also, we have to see if Samantha agrees to work with her ex-husband in the sequel.

For the unversed, Ye Maya Chesave was a big blockbuster hit in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's career. Many movie buffs are waiting for Ye Maya Chesave sequel. Let's wait and see when the idea is going to materialise in reality.

Back to the film, the Telugu version of The Life of Muthu—Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, is directed by Gautham Menon. The story is written by B Jeyamohan. Simbu and Siddhi Idnani will be seen in the lead. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham will appear in in supporting roles. The film has music scored by AR Rahman.

