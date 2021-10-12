Gautam Kitchlu Finally Convinces Kajal Aggarwal For First Child

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 and they share a good rapport with each other. The adorable couple welcomed a new member into the family. Sharing the pic of her pet dog on Instagram, she wrote, "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia! Everyone who knows me knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets, and understands the meaning of true compassion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us." To this post, Nisha Aggarwal, Hansika, and many other stars dropped comments. Here are the pics.

From the last couple of days, we are hearing the news that Kajal is pregnant. However, there is no official information regarding this. A few days back, Kajal Aggarwal shared an Instagram Story and said that she is going to tell good news soon. Let us wait for it.

On the career front, Kajal Aggarwal is waiting for the release of Acharya in which Chiranjeevi will be seen as the female lead. She will also be seen as the lead in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Another movie in her hand is an untitled one with Nagarjuna.

