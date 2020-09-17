Gangavva Will Quit Bigg Boss Without Any Elimination?

Sep 17, 2020, 23:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gangavva has been in the news ever since she entered into Bigg Boss Telugu House, the reality show which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Most of the show lovers are watching Bigg Boss Telugu 4 only for her. 
 
There’s no doubt Gangavva will surely grab audiences' attention through her performance in the show. In tonight's episode, audience and TV viewers got to know that she is feeling homesick and she is unwell. Gangavva is seen asking show organisers that she wants to come out of the house as she is unable to adjust to the modern life atmosphere. Gangavva decides to quit but the organizers are yet to take final call. 

Many of her fans couldn’t bear to see her in tears. They are demanding show makers to send her back home and urging not use her image for TRPs ratings. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement
Back to Top