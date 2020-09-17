Gangavva has been in the news ever since she entered into Bigg Boss Telugu House, the reality show which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Most of the show lovers are watching Bigg Boss Telugu 4 only for her.



There’s no doubt Gangavva will surely grab audiences' attention through her performance in the show. In tonight's episode, audience and TV viewers got to know that she is feeling homesick and she is unwell. Gangavva is seen asking show organisers that she wants to come out of the house as she is unable to adjust to the modern life atmosphere. Gangavva decides to quit but the organizers are yet to take final call.

Many of her fans couldn’t bear to see her in tears. They are demanding show makers to send her back home and urging not use her image for TRPs ratings. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the tweets:

Eroju Episode chudaledhu gangavva ellipota ani edchindi anta kada 😥#BiggBossTelugu4 — RT 18 👑 (@RajaTrinadh) September 17, 2020

Naaku clarity vachesindhi... Gangavva ee weekend ki vellipotundhi anduke Avinash ni intha sudden ga dimpaaru.... Aa marketing strategy gone a lil wrong I would say.... #BigBossTelugu4 — ScotchWhisky (@ScotchWhisky10) September 17, 2020

Seeing #Gangavva cry makes me teary eyed 😕

She needs to b happy n herself in this age

Let her go if she wants to leave

Plz don't restrict her @StarMaa @GangavvaMilkuri#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/ALEjUYhuQr — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) September 17, 2020

Guys don't vote Gangavva, Let her go home and enjoy her life... Star Ma greediness spoiling her health. #BigBoss4 #BigBossTelugu #BigBossTelugu4 — Shanker (@NSViews) September 17, 2020

Namaste team @StarMaa and @iamnagarjuna sir. By seeing today's episode, my heart was melted by seeing gangavva's condition. I think it's being very difficult for her to stay in that environment because of the cool atmosphere in the house. Please think about her and do the needy. — Kavya Kalivarapu (@kalivarapukavya) September 17, 2020