Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is loved by the audiences for its unlimited drama and entertainment. With yet another weekend beginning, all show lovers are waiting for host Nagarjuna to spread his magic on the stage. All Bigg Boss fans would know that the most important element of the reality show is elimination. According to reliable sources, Nagarjuna's entry song this weekend will be ‘Butta Bomma’ and the first contestant to be saved from elimination is Sohail.

Everyone is eager to see who all manage to survive this week from eliminations and who Nagarjuna will show the exit door to. While the excitement is sky-high, here is an interesting piece of information for you. The latest social media buzz suggests that there will be no evictions as such this week. It is being said no elimination will happen on Saturday. Even on Sunday, the show is not likely to see anyone going out of the house. You may be wondering why. But here is the reason.

The buzz on social media says that either Amma Rajasekhar or Sujatha is expected to face elimination this weekend as they were said to have received lowest votes in unofficial polls. But these two will still remain in the house, all thanks to Gangavva. The grand-old-lady, as reports claim, has made a sudden exit from the house and that came as a huge shock to her fans. She left the house due to health issues. This piece of news is going viral on all social media platforms. Here are a few Twitter reactions on this:



Tummala granted one wish of AR elimnation, meeru double ante aameki kopam vochchi no elimination annaa antaaru 😜 #BiggBossTelugu4 — Cute Cuttappa (@CuteCuttappa) October 10, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa please don't cancel eliminations this week. @iamnagarjuna garu tour lo unnaru.. so last season lo laga ee week kooda no elimination antara? Votes veyinchukunnaru.. okkallaina assam vellali.

lekunte "Katha verelaga untadhi".. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/WAI3Uj1O8W — Chitti (@iChittiRobot) October 9, 2020

Kompadesi e week no elimination anaru kadha..mehaboob or amma vellipotharu ani chala hopes tho vunnamu.. Please don't disappoint us. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Ramya1494 (SAM & MAHESH FAN) 💕💕 (@Ramya1494) October 9, 2020

#Gangavva is OUT from BIGGBOSS-4 House Due to HEALTH Issues🙂👍 For More Updates do Follow me @lokeshBangaram#BiggBossTelugu4 — Lokesh Royal 😎 (@lokeshBangaram) October 10, 2020

For the past two weeks, Bigg Boss show organizers are changing their strategies to keep the curiosity levels high among the audiences. They have twisted the show schedules right from the time Devi Nagavalli was eliminated and the same was followed even during the week when Swathi Deekshith was evicted. Now, with Gangavva reportedly leaving the house despite not being in nominations, the nominated contestants can breathe easy. And this is the reason why it is being speculated that there may not be any eliminations this week in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. We have to wait and see whether this piece of news comes true or will pass as mere speculation. If none of them faces eviction then it will be good news for their fans.