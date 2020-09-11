Raj Tharun's fans expected him to grow as hero and become a star like Natural Star Nani. But the actor lost his way due to half baked scripts and films. Now, his next romantic drama, Orey Bujji ga release has become a huge topic of discussion.

Fans of the actor hope that he will deliver one of those big come back films and erase the bad name, he gained over few previous releases among the audiences. They hope he will revive the lost interest in his films with solid entertainers.

Vijay Kumar Konda, who made Gunde jaari Gallanthayyinde and Oka Laila Kosam before directed Orey Bujji ga. The movie release has been confirmed for 2nd October on Aha, OTT platform.

Soon, an official update will be out with a new promo for the film. This film will be the biggest release for Aha as most of the films or content they have release on their platform did not have such high profile names till date, except for Masti's, web series.

Malavika Nair and Raj Tharun played romantic leads in the film. It is said to be a simple love story but with a big heart.