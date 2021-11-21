Gamanam To Release In Theatres On December 10

Gamanam, the debut directorial venture of Sujana Rao, is touted to be a real-life drama and it is made as Pan India entertainer in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar and Nithya Menen are the lead cast of the movie.

Today, the makers have announced to release Gamanam in theatres on December 10th. Although it is a Pan India project, the makers are releasing only Telugu version on the day.

Gamanam is a compilation that recounts to three stories. While Shriya Saran features one of the narratives, the second story tells love saga of Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar and the third story follows orphan kids born and raised in a slum.

Sujana Rao picked an interesting and sensitive concept that makes everyone emotive. Each story has its own significance with heart-touching emotions.

Ace writer Sai Madhav Burra penned dialogues, while maestro Ilayaraja scored music and Gnana Shekar V.S. handled the cinematography. Aspiring producers Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu in collaboration with Gnana Shekar V.S. have produced the movie under the banners KRIA FILM CORP and KALI Productions.

Trailer of the movie was well-received among family audience.

Cast: Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar

Technical Crew:

Story-Screenplay-Direction: Sujana Rao

Producers: Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar V.S

Music: 'Maestro' Illayaraaja

DOP: Gnana Shekar V. S

Dialogues: Sai Madhav Burra

Editor: Ramakrishna Arram