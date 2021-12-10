Gamanam Leaked on Piracy Sites

Gamanam is an anthology written and directed by debutante Sujana Rao and produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and Gnana Shekar V.S under the KRIA FILM CORP and KALI Productions banners. The film stars Shriya Saran, Siva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar along with Suhas, Nithya Menen, Charuhasan, Bithiri Sathi, and Ravi Prakash. The film has been released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The dialogues were written by Sai Madhav Burra. The movie, which hit theatres today, has been getting mixed response from the audience.

Shriya is back to the big screen in Tollywood after a long gap. Gamanam revolves around three different characters. We can see Shriya playing a single parent in the film. The latest we hear is that the movie, Gamanam has been leaked and being streamed on piracy websites like movierulz, ibomma, and others. Pirated copies of Gamanam are being circulated after its very first show on the release day, it is learnt. We all know that piracy is unlawful and movies are best enjoyed on the big screen. If omicron fear is keeping you away from theatres, then wait for its OTT release. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any Gamanam pirated copy, report to the cyber cell.