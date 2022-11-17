Gaalodu Is A Pakka Commercial Mass Entertainer: Sudigali Sudheer

With 'Gaalodu', Sudigali Sudheer will be doing his first-ever mass commercial entertainer. The film is releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022.

"I am playing a youngster who whiles away his time and is like a jobless fellow. The title is so apt. It may not be a fresh story but the mass elements are going to keep the audience engaged thoroughly," Sudheer says in his latest interview.

Sudheer is breaking free from an image. "I took a break from 'Jabardasth'. I will be back there. I want to be known as an entertainer, not a hero or comedian per se," he says.

The actor will be seen doing stunts in the film, besides romancing Gehna Sippy. "For me, romance has to be subtle. The chemistry has to be achieved without physical contact," he adds.

Sudheer feels that the audience are missing mass cinema in theatres. "There have been content films. 'Gaalodu' is in a different zone. For a change, it is a mass commercial entertainer," Sudheer says, thanking the film's music director, cinematographer and other technicians.