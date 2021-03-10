Review-Gaali Sampath Premiere Show: Everyone Will Love The Magic On Screen
Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath is going to hit the theatres on 11 March 2021. Directed by Anish Krishna and screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Satya will be seen in the promienent roles in the movie. Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu played a father-son duo in the flick. Achu Rajamani scored music for Gaali Sampath. The reviews from the last night premier show says that the film is going to turn as superhit.
Here is the pre release business report of the film, 'Gaali Sampath':
- Nizam : Rs 2 Crore
- Ceeded : Rs 1 Crore
- Andhra : Rs 3 Crore
- AP/TS Total Gaali Sampath Business : Rs 6 Crore
- ROI + Overseas : Rs 50 Lakhs
- Worldwide Total pre release Business of Gaali Sampath : Rs 6.5 Crore
- Worldwide Breakeven Target :Rs 7 Crore
Here are some of the tweets.
