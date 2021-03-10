Review-Gaali Sampath Premiere Show: Everyone Will Love The Magic On Screen

Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath is going to hit the theatres on 11 March 2021. Directed by Anish Krishna and screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Satya will be seen in the promienent roles in the movie. Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu played a father-son duo in the flick. Achu Rajamani scored music for Gaali Sampath. The reviews from the last night premier show says that the film is going to turn as superhit.

Here is the pre release business report of the film, 'Gaali Sampath':

Nizam : Rs 2 Crore

Ceeded : Rs 1 Crore

Andhra : Rs 3 Crore

AP/TS Total Gaali Sampath Business : Rs 6 Crore

ROI + Overseas : Rs 50 Lakhs

Worldwide Total pre release Business of Gaali Sampath : Rs 6.5 Crore

Worldwide Breakeven Target :Rs 7 Crore

Here are some of the tweets.

Fun & Emotional roller coster ride between Father and Son - #GaaliSampath movie is releasing TOMORROW IN THEATERS. @sreevishnuoffl , #RajendraPrasad garu in lead roles

Watch their fun and emotionsat your nearest theaters. @AnilRavipudi all the best #GaaliSampathOnMarch11th pic.twitter.com/49rbxDGaYW — CELER UPDATES (@celerupdates) March 10, 2021