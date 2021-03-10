Sree Vishnu's Gaali Samapth is hitting the headlines as the movie's theatrical release date is around the corner. Director Anil Ravipudi is the screenwriter of Gaali Sampath and Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a full-fledged role.

Rajendra Prasad seems to be the luckiest star because at this age also he is getting powerful roles. That's not all, Rajendra Prasad can quit films as his age is a big factor. But, the senior Tollywood actor's passion for films wouldn't let him do that describe.

Audience love to watch Rajendra Prasad movies because he always chooses content-driven films. Talking about the movie, Gaali Sampath is all about father-son relationship.

When it comes to Gaali Sampath first day collection prediction, Sree Vishnu's movie is likely to earn Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the box office as the film will have a box office clash with Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Naveen Polisheety's Jathi Ratnalu.

Let's wait and watch how much the film will earn on its opening day. Don't forget to watch this space for review and collections.