Gaali Sampath First Day Box Office Collections

Actor Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath is getting positive reviews from all quarters. Gaali Sampath is a content-driven film as it deals with father-son relationship. The buzz on social media suggests that Gaali Sampath could have released in the next week as two movies Jathi Ratnalu and Sreekaram had generated good buzz among the audience before it release.

Gaali Samapth also did extensive promotions but the trailer and teaser haven't grabbed many eyeballs.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 2.5 cr on its opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

The film is directed by Anish Krishna and co-produced by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens and Imagespark Entertainment. Apart from Rajendra Prasad, the film also stars Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Satya who appear in prominent roles.