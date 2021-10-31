GA2 Pictures Collaborate With Karuna

After scoring a decent hit with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, GA2 Pictures announced their new project.

GA2's new production venture will be directed by Karuna Kumar who previously helmed Palasa and Sridevi Soda Center.

GA2 Picture - Karuna Kumar project will have Priyadarshi, Anjali, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles.

This project is tentatively titled GA2 Pictures Production No. 7 and it will be mounted on a big scale.

Bunny Vas and Vidya Madhuri will be producing the film and it will be presented by Allu Aravind.