Funny Memes On Vijay's Master Movie

The much awaited flick 'Master' with an eye-popping budget of Rs 300 crore hit the screens today across the globe.Vijay and Malavika Mohanan starrer was touted to be one of the biggest action films in the industry. The brilliant teasers and trailer have only increased the expectation of the audience manifold.

But it seems that the film has failed to impress the audience much as social media is seen flooded with mixed reviews, especially with memes. Not only audiences even the critics have given a minimum rating to the film. The movie released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on the very same day. Twitter slamming the film and taking a dig at the makers in the most hilarious way possible.

Check out the tweets before you book your tickets to watch Master: