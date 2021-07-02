Funny Memes on RRR Poster with NTR, Charan

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles always manages to be in the headlines. Anything related to the movie is considered a huge update by fans. Recently, Rajamouli treated movie buffs and fans of Jr NTR and Ram by sharing interesting updates about the film. He also dropped a new poster on the interent from the film where Jr NTR and Ram Charan are spotted having a joy ride on a two-wheeler.

Any RRR poster has always piqued the interest of movie buffs and often go viral in no time because it features top Telugu stars--Tarak and Charan. The poster was widely circulated on social media by Charan and Tarak fans.

On the other hand, a few creative movie buffs have also created funny memes on the latest posters from Rajamouli’s RRR. There are several fan-made posters who have edited the original clip to include their favorite film stars, politicians and cricketers.

Here are a few fan-made fun pictures for you which we are sure would make your day.