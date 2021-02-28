Funny Memes As Hyderabad Cops Arrests Software Developer Shanmukh Jaswanth

Actor Shanmukh Jaswanth has been arrested by Hyderabad police for driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Shanmukh Jaswant has hit three vehicles with his car, one person has been suffered severe injuries. He has been sent to nearby for medical treatment.

He is one of the popular star on Youtube. Most of the people will recognize him as a ‘Software Developer’ star than his original name. The web series received a huge reception from all quarters. He got huge fame with series and he is rumored to be entering into Bigg Boss Telugu season-5. Unfortunately, he lost his fame and name with this case.

Nowadays a social media is a big platform whether to become famous overnight or to lose a career in a fraction of hours. Netizens are trolling Shanmukh Jaswanth and they are making funny memes on him. We have managed few memes for you all, take a look at them: