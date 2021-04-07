Funny Memes On Bandla Ganesh Speech At Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Event

After staying away from the big screen following the disaster of his previous movie Agnyaathavaasi which tanked at the box office, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back to test his luck yet again in Tollywood. Talking about the actor, at one point Pawan enjoyed a huge craze. It probably exists even now. However, his popularity has plunged following is entry into politics.

Now, back to Tollywood movies. When it comes to action films, there are bunch of talented actors in Tollywood but Pawan Kalyan is also among them. He is one of the bankable stars for commercial films. It's a known fact that Pawan Kalyan has a sea of fans across the globe. Even a few celebrities like Telugu actor Nithiin and producer Bandla Ganesh are die hard fans of the actor.

In the recently held Vakeel Saab pre-release event, Bandla Ganesh gave a speech about Pawan Kalyan. In fact, Bandla Ganesh expressed his love towards Pawan through his speech. Bandla Ganesh's speech at Vakeel Saab Pre-release event is trending on Youtube for the past few days. Several memes are being widely circulated on social media. We have managed to get a few tweets for our viewers, have a look at them: Before you read the tweets, we want to put a disclaimer that we mean no offense. These memes are doing the rounds on social media evoking laughter so we thought why not lighten up your mood by sharing them.

Back to Vakeel Saab, the film is directed by Venu Sri Ram who previously helmed Nani starrer Middle Class Abbayi which did well at the box office. Vakeel Saab is co-produced by Dil Raju. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Pandey will appear in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.