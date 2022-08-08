Friendship Day Special Poster From Nani's Dasara

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming flick Dasara being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is one of the most challenging projects of the actor. Firstly, Nani underwent a mass and rugged makeover. He will be seen speaking his dialogues in Telangana slang. More importantly, major part of the shoot is happening in humid conditions. Dasara marks Nani’s first Pan India project and it is being made on massive scale.

Today, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers released a special poster featuring Nani and his gang. Nani & Co are seen sitting and chilling out between two railway tracks. There is contentment in every face and this is certainly the perfect still on Friendship Day.

The film’s story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in Peddapalli district. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Nani’s ladylove in this rustic mass action entertainer.

The team earlier released Spark Of Dasara glimpse which received overwhelming response and Nani’s mass getup and ferocious avatar astonished the viewers.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.