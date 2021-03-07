Free Fire in Talks With KGF Chapter 2 Makers Prashanth Neel, Yash For Collaboration

KGF 2 has been in the news ever since its announcement. The teaser garnered hype, there were talks regarding the distribution as well. Now in the latest news, it was reported that the game Free Fire will have collaboration with the makers for KGF 2.

The film is all set for its release on July 16, 2021. It is being considered as one of the biggest releases of 2021. Fans are waiting eagerly and even the makers are promoting the movie well. The first part of the movie did well at the box office and was appreciated by many.

Free Fire is a Battle Royale game developed by the 111 Dots Studio. Earlier in 2019, the makers had a collab with Soccer star Ronaldo and created a character called ‘Chrono’. The collab was for a global campaign. It will be fun to see what the makers of KGF 2 had planned. As of now, there is no confirmation of the collab or what it could be. But the fans are speculating a new character based on the main lead Yash’s character in the movie.

There were also a lot of speculations regarding the overseas rights of the movie. It was rumoured that the makers are demanding a really high amount for the movie which has left many distributors in a fit. The movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the major roles.

This sequel is chapter two of the KGF: Chapter 1. For KGF 2 Hindi, it was reported that Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house has brought the rights and that to at a whopping 90 crore.

The collab with Free Fire is yet to be announced but fans are already excited. Both the gaming and the movie fans can’t wait for an official announcement.