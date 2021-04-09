Vakeel Saab Leaked On Torrents: Where to Report Piracy?

The most awaited movie of Power Star Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab has hit the big screens today (April 9, 2021). Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Through the Vakeel Saab movie, Pawan Kalyan has made a comeback as the film has opened to positive reviews from across the globe.

Unfortunately, Vakeel Saab, which had generated a lot of expectations among fans has been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrocks, Jio Rockers, and iBomma for free download. The film has now been leaked within few hours of its release. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy.

However, filmmakers are blocking the sites. The websites keep changing their domain extension every single time this happens. The high court order has blocked several similar piracy sites. If you come across any Vakeel Saab pirated copy, report to the anti-piracy cell.