Uppena Film Distributors Unhappy With Netflix

Mega hero, Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena has hit the theatres recently and the film is getting a positive response from all the quarters. Bucchi Babu Sana directed the film and he narrated the story in an interesting manner.

Vijay Sethupathi lived in his character and won good marks on the acting scale again. First time actors, Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty also acted with much perfection. The movie was jointly bankrolled Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film. Uppena has not only won the hearts of the mega fans but also others.

Now, the news is that the movie, Uppena has also joined the list of movies that have been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, etc.

Another news is that the Netflix has announced that the film Uppena is going to be released soon. It is said that with this annoucement, distributors got irked. Let us wait and see what is going to happen. Just like Krack, Master, the makers might be planning to release Uppend on OTT.