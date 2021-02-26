Nithiin's Check Movie Available On Torrent Sites?

Nithiin's Check movie released in theatres on 26th February 2021. Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directed the film and the action thriller is winning the hearts of not only Nithiin's fans but also others. Movie lovers are singing praises for the performances of Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh. Posani Krihsna Murali, Harsha Vardhan and Sai Chand acted in the prominent roles in the film. The film may be dubbed in Tamil and Hindi. Kalyani Malik scored music for the film. The movie is getting a positive response from all the quarters.

According to the reports, the movie has been out on pirated websites. Nithiin's 'Check' has also joined the list of movies that have been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, etc.

See what Twitter is saying about the movie, 'Check'.

Just watched #check ❤

One word -thriller classic 🔥 @actor_nithiin career best performance ichi padesaduuu @yeletics sir u never dissapointed me with your classic stories sir

Eesari box office hit yeleti gariki

Rating -4/5 — Versatile (@Versati13748796) February 26, 2021

#Check

1st Half : Nice 👌

Expecting Twists in 2nd Half 👍 !! — Nenu Devudni (@urshater) February 26, 2021

#Check- 3.75/5 Gripping Thriller 🔥 Plus:#Nithiin 👌🏻

Sai Chand👌🏻

Direction 👌🏻

Story and Screenplay👌🏻👌🏻

Twists👌🏻

Bgm👍🏻

Characterizations👌🏻

Jail set👍🏻 Minus:

Some what slow in second half! Bottomline:

Must Watch Thriller✌🏻 Go Watch in theatre’s and encourage some great films. — Telugumovie USA (@TelugumovieUsa) February 26, 2021

