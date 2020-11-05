Former Telugu BB Contestants Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj Prediction of Bigg Boss 4 Winners

Looks like Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 might be topping the charts. With each passing day, the show is picking up the phase, thanks to the contestants' daily dose of drama and high voltage fights in the house. According to reliable sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is expected to take place in the second week of December. Some of the ex-contestants are predicting who could emerge as the winner of the season.

If you may recall, Kaushal Manda and Rahul Sipligunj were the winners of Bigg Boss Telugu Season-2 and Bigg Boss Telugu Season-3 respectively. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda predicts that Abhijeet or Jabardasth Avinash will find their place in the top 5. He is also expecting that Akhil and Sohel may also be in the top 5. According to Kaushal Manda’s opinion, Abhijeet has maximum chances to become a winner.

On the other hand, Singer Rahul Siplgunj who is interviewing the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 also made his opinion of who will be the winner of the season. He shared a good rapport with Noel Sean who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 but he has walked out of the house due to health reasons. If Noel Sean was in the house, Rahul could have suggested his name to clinch the title winner of the season. According to Rahul’s opinion, Abhijeet might become the winner of the season. He further added that Rahul and his fans will support Abhijeet and Sohel of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Abhijeet is in everyone’s famous list. Many fans have been rooting for him on social media. Abhijeet has raised his graph too high for anyone to reach closer. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy has Abhijeet’s name written all over it. Many times, Abhijeet proves as a true leader but we have to wait and see what the future holds for him. Watch this space for more updates.