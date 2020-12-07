Forget About Monal, Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone Of 14th Week Elimination

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines with its drama-packed episodes ever since it went on air. However, the current season heading towards becoming a disaster. In a recent episode, Nagarjuna said that the show hits another milestone and bagged 10. 5 cr votes in last week. All thanks to Abhijeet and Akhil fans. It’s a known fact Mukku Avinash was evicted from the house. Now, six contestants are locked up in the house and all of them have nominated for this week's eviction. Looks like Harika and Ariyana are in danger zone. We could guess that Dethadi Harika might face eviction this weekend.

We have been waiting for a long time that Monal Gajjar could get eliminated but makers might push her to the top five. Another strong reason why Monal could save this week is that All Akhil fans would vote for her. If Akhil fans don’t vote for Monal then she could be in the danger zone but there are most chances for her to get save from eviction as she is the adopted daughter of Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna.

It is easy to guess that one female contestant among three could get eliminated from the house this weekend. One lady contestant is in the danger zone and all the male contestants have a strong fan following outside the house. Anyhow, Abhijeet and Sohel are save for this week. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend.Let us know in the comments section below.

Management save chestundi ani 8th week nunchi antunaru

Who cares 😂😂

Prati odu twitter lo

Unofficial polls results mida deciding that she's least

But asalina votes starmaa degara unayi

That's y they don't care

Ginchukondi edvndi 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu4#bb4#starmaa#monal — Mihika Mittal💃 (@MihikaMital) December 7, 2020

Ninna enkokallu bali ayyaka kuda #Monal ki enka support chestunnarante saahasame ani cheppali #BiggBossTelugu4 ..Most worst contestant in the bb history #Monal — Chaitu VK (@chaituDHFM88) December 7, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 andaru appude YouTube reviewers.. #harika Vs #monal this week elimination.. 99% #harika will be eliminated pakka ani videos kooda pettestunnaru 😂🙏🙏 Inka are jarigela vundi . ee week full votes only for abijeet campaign jarugutundi .. kabatti 50+% votes to abi — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) December 7, 2020

#Ariyana top 4. She got her own fans. Even #Harika has solid fan base. For me she is top 5.#Monal and some part #Harika are dependent on other's fans. So it's between them. Hope management does right thing.#BiggBossTelugu4 — 👤 (@zupulut) December 7, 2020