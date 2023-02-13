Foreign Doctors Attend To Tarak Ratna

Nandamuri Tarak Ratna has not been keeping well since January 28, 2023. He has been treated for multiple ailments at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru.

While a team of multi-disciplinary Indian doctors has been taking care of the actor, it has now been revealed that a team of foreign doctors, one of whom is a specialist in Internal Medicine, has been attending Taraka Ratna.

Nandamuri Rama Krishna said that the doctors are constantly monitoring the heart and neuro-related problems of the actor.

Different sources are saying different updates in the absence of a concrete health bulletin. The Hospital is not forthcoming. It is hoped that a health bulletin is released sooner than later.

Taraka Ratna's family and friends are praying for his quick recovery