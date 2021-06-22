Flop Vijay Deverakonda Telugu Movie A Hit in Hindi Dubbed Version

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most adorable pairs in Tollywood. They have been declared as the cutest pair after their movie 'Geetha Govindam', which was released in 2018.

The film did extremely well at the box office. Later, the two have teamed up for 'Dear Comrade' but the film failed to receive the same reception as 'Geetha Govindam' from the audience. Vijay-Rashmika's movie failed miserably at the box office. Guess what? The film is back in the news after a long time. The Hindi dubbed version of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade has crossed 250 million views on Youtube.

Currently, Rashmika and Deverakonda are busy with their own respective projects. Deverakonda will next be seen in 'Liger', which features Ananya Pandey in a lead role. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. While Rashmika is waiting for the release of Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in a lead role. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.